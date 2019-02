CREEK COUNTY, Okla. – The body of a missing Oklahoma man was recovered from Keystone Lake last week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A trooper’s report states the body of 54-year-old Terrance Wilson was found February 8, at approximately 4:15 p.m., 60 feet north of the shore in 30 feet of water near a private boat slip.

Wilson was reported missing on February 6.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the state medical examiner.