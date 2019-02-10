× RIVERSPORT Adventure Park hosting job fairs

OKLAHOMA CITY – RIVERSPORT Adventure Park is gearing up for opening day by hosting two job fairs.

Park officials say they expect to hire up to 200 employees.

Positions are available at all three RIVERSPORT locations, including RIVERSPORT OKC in Downtown Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District, Lake Hefner Boathouse and Lake Overholser Boathouse.

The job fairs will take place Sunday, February 10 and Saturday, February 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. inside the McClendon Whitewater Center. Applicants should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

“We’re looking for dependable students and adults to represent RIVERSPORT OKC as raft guides, adventure guides, and camp counselors, as well as in guest services and food and beverage,” said Adventures Program Manager Lucas Williams.

If you are interested in applying, click here and apply online for “Summer Jobs.” Candidates must be 16 or older to apply. Dress code is business casual.

RIVERSPORT OKC is set to open with special weekend hours starting Saturday, March 16.