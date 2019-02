× Shooting at Del City Walmart

DEL CITY, Okla. – Police crews responded to a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. at the Del City Walmart.

A shoplifter was caught shoplifting. The shoplifter was taken to the manger’s office. He then shot a police officer and a security guard.

The shoplifter died on the scene. The police officer and security guard were transported to a hospital and are expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.