Special Signing Day For Dadrion Taylor, Demariyon Houston

The later 2019 college football national signing day proved to be a special one for Carl Albert High School's Dadrion Taylor and Millwood High School's Demariyon Houston.

Taylor ended up at Texas Tech after initially being committed to Utah State.

Former USU head coach Matt Wells took the same position at Tech, and eventually signed Taylor as a Red Raider.

Houston was initially committed to the University of Texas before decommitting, and signing with Nebraska.

Our Nate Feken takes a look at the closing of one chapter in their lives, and the beginning of another.