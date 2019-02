Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Texas Tech topped the OU men's basketball team 66-54 on Saturday, February 9, for the Sooners sixth loss in their last seven Big 12 games.

The Red Raiders took the lead four minutes into the game, and never gave it up again.

Four different Red Raiders scored in double figures.

Rashard Odomes led the Sooners in scoring with 14 points.

Lon Kruger's club has now lost four straight Big 12 games inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

For a complete recap of the game watch our Nate Feken's story above.