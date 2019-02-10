“This area is very dry,” High fire danger predicted for western Oklahoma 

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma Forestry Services are preparing for predicted high fire danger in western Oklahoma Monday.

The panhandle and counties bordering the Texas panhandle are the primary areas of concern. Areas to the east could also be affected if dry air shifts farther east than predicted.

Firefighting resources are being prepositioned in Guymon and Weatherford in advance. Officials say this includes two OFS wildland task forces and an Oklahoma National Guard helicopter on standby for deployment.

“Recently, numerous fires have been sparked in Western Oklahoma by vehicles dragging chains or driving on a tire rim after a flat,” said State Forester Mark Goeller. “This area is very dry with no significant rainfall in the last 30 days.”

Folks are urged to be cautious not to spark a wildfire and to report any suspicious smoke or fire to their closest fire department or by calling 911. Homeowners should move trash, debris and other flammable items like firewood piles or portable propane tanks to a safe distance away from their home.

“Under these conditions we are strongly discouraging any outdoor burning in the affected area on Monday,” said Goeller. “This is a short duration event, with conditions improving by after nightfall.”

