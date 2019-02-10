× Thunder Post Historic Comeback Against Houston

It didn’t start well for OKC, but it’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. And that’s what the Thunder did against the Houston Rockets.

Paul George got off to a good start early notching a couple of steals and slams, but the second quarter proved to be an avalanche of offense for the Rockets. James Harden entered the game with 28 straight games of 30 or more points. He had 25 half. Harden hit threes from all over the court. The Rockets outscored the Thunder 42-23 in the second. At one point, they led by as many as 26. It helped them to a 70-48 lead at the half.

That totally shifted in the Thunder’s favor in the third. Terrance Ferguson saw a three fall. And then another. He poured in 15 points. Once OKC went on a 14-2 run, Dennis Schroder took over. He hit a three, a runner plus a foul and a jumper to pull Oklahoma City even. We entered the fourth all square at 90.

Paul Goerge went crazy hitting a three in the fourth. George finished with 45. A game high.

With 31 seconds left, James Harden hit a clutch runner to give Houston a 112-111 lead. Harden had 42. Harden had 70 career games of 40 or more points. It’s the first time he’s ever been outscored in one of those.

Russell Westbrook had a tough night shooting the ball, but he made it count when it mattered most. He split a double team to give the Thunder a 113-112 lead. He notched his 9th straight triple-double. That ties Wilt Chamberlain for most consecutive triple-doubles ever. Westbrook had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

On the other end, Westbrook played excellent defense as Harden missed a pivotal three. Paul George added two free throws to give OKC a 115-112 lead. The last chance for Houston saw Gerald Green fumble an inbounds pass to turn the ball over and the Thunder would add two more free throws to give them a 117-112 win.

The 26 point comeback is the largest in OKC Thunder history. It gave OKC their third straight win. They look to improve on that Monday night against Portland.