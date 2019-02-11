× Affidavit: Alleged shoplifter headbutted off-duty Canton police officer at store

OKLAHOMA CITY – An alleged shoplifter was left bruised and blooded after he allegedly attacked a Canton police officer inside an Oklahoma City store.

On Saturday evening, officers were called to the Walmart along W. Reno Ave. following a report of a shoplifter resisting arrest.

When Oklahoma City police officers arrived at the scene, they were met by the victim, who is a Canton police officer.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was off-duty but was working security for Walmart when he spotted 41-year-old Kevin Desena allegedly shoplifting.

When the victim told Desena to stop, the affidavit claims that Desena dropped his backpack and charged at the victim. Desena allegedly head-butted the victim in the chest before raising his head and striking the victim in the chin.

A scuffle ensued and the victim was elbowed in the chin as he was trying to arrest Desena.

Oklahoma City officers noted that although the Canton officer was hit multiple times, Desena looked worse for the wear.

“[Desena] was bleeding pretty bad from the nose which [victim] said probably happened from [Desena’s] face striking the wall,” the affidavit read.

While searching Desena’s backpack, investigators say he was trying to shoplift about $300 worth of items.

Desena was arrested on complaints of assault and battery on a police officer and larceny of merchandise.