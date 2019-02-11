Amber officer in hospital after being shot during altercation with alleged shoplifting suspect

DEL CITY, Okla. – Authorities are releasing more information after two police officers were shot inside a Del City Walmart this past weekend.

Investigators say it all started around 11 p.m. on Saturday when an alleged shoplifter was caught by security at the Walmart, located near S.E. 15th and Tinker Diagonal.

Before Del City officers arrived at the Walmart, they learned that the alleged shoplifter had a felony warrant for his arrest for violating a deferred sentence.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When they arrived on scene, authorities say the suspect, 25-year-old Gabriel Lane Carter, resisted arrest and a struggle ensued.

A Walmart employee and the security officer, who is an off-duty Amber police officer, tried to help the Del City officer take Carter into custody.

During the struggle, investigators say Carter produced a semi-automatic pistol and opened fire.

Officials say the Amber police officer was shot in the arm and abdomen, while the Del City officer was shot in the leg.

The Del City officer was able to return fire, and shot Carter twice.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers were taken to the hospital to be treated, and both are expected to be OK.

The Amber police officer is still in the hospital, but the Del City officer has been treated and released.