Check your tickets! Two Oklahomans win big during lottery drawings

Posted 1:59 pm, February 11, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you decided to play the lottery this past weekend, you might be in luck!

The Oklahoma Lottery announced that two Oklahomans won big during two separate drawings this weekend.

Now, they are waiting for the winners to come forward and claim their winnings.

A $150,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Love’s Travel Stops in Woodward.

The winning numbers were as follows: 01, 02, 03, 07, 39, with the Powerball number being 25.

A $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Quik Trip in Tulsa.

The winning numbers were 14, 24, 31, 42, 48 and the Mega Ball number was 13.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.