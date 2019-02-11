Chickasha school officials find $2.1 million mistake

CHICKASHA, Okla. – An Oklahoma school district says a county error resulted in a loss of millions of dollars in ad valorem taxes.

Officials with Chickasha Public Schools say they discovered the $2.1 million discrepancy when they compared ad valorem tax receipts and the amount of money the district received.

Grady County Treasurer Robin Burton says the fund intended for the school district were accidentally diverted to the county from November of 2018 through January of 2019.

“It is alarming that an error of this magnitude could be made and go unnoticed by the County Treasurer’s office for several months. Herron’s and Stegman’s decision to go directly to county offices for answers was the right action and the promise to get the District paid by Monday (February 11) is the right next step. Interest on the funds the County retained would be another step in the right direction,” said Chickasha Board of Education President Doug Brown.

The funds are expected to be given to the school district by Monday afternoon.