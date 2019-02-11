Cooking with Kyle: Strawberry Caprese appetizers with balsamic reduction glaze 

This simple and versatile recipe is easy, quick and works perfectly as either an appetizer when assembled with a toothpick or as a salad when tossed together. The balsamic reduction completes the package. It’s perfect for special occasions!
Ingredients
- 1/2 C balsamic vinegar
- 3 T honey or maple syrup
- 12 fresh basil leaves
- Fresh strawberries (18-20)
- Fresh Mozzarella balls, halved (18-20)
Directions
- In a saucepan, whisk together balsamic and honey or maple syrup. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce to a simmer. Allow mixture to simmer 10 minutes or reduced by 1/2. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
- Stack basil leaves, roll tightly and cut vertically.
- Slice strawberries into uniform slices – may also be halved.
- Slice mozzarella balls in half.
- Assemble on toothpicks, starting with basil, then strawberry, then mozzarella half. Repeat process, ending with a flat piece of strawberry. Stand or lay flat on plate.
- Drizzle with balsamic reduction.