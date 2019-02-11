Cooking with Kyle: Strawberry Caprese appetizers with balsamic reduction glaze 

This simple and versatile recipe is easy, quick and works perfectly as either an appetizer when assembled with a toothpick or as a salad when tossed together. The balsamic reduction completes the package. It’s perfect for special occasions!

Ingredients

1/2 C balsamic vinegar

3 T honey or maple syrup

12 fresh basil leaves

Fresh strawberries (18-20)

Fresh Mozzarella balls, halved (18-20)

Directions