Cooking with Kyle: Strawberry Caprese appetizers with balsamic reduction glaze 

Posted 4:30 pm, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:13PM, February 11, 2019

This simple and versatile recipe is easy, quick and works perfectly as either an appetizer when assembled with a toothpick or as a salad when tossed together. The balsamic reduction completes the package. It’s perfect for special occasions!

Ingredients

  • 1/2 C balsamic vinegar
  • 3 T honey or maple syrup
  • 12 fresh basil leaves
  • Fresh strawberries (18-20)
  • Fresh Mozzarella balls, halved (18-20)

Directions 

  1. In a saucepan, whisk together balsamic and honey or maple syrup. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce to a simmer. Allow mixture to simmer 10 minutes or reduced by 1/2. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
  2. Stack basil leaves, roll tightly and cut vertically.
  3. Slice strawberries into uniform slices – may also be halved.
  4. Slice mozzarella balls in half.
  5. Assemble on toothpicks, starting with basil, then strawberry, then mozzarella half. Repeat process, ending with a flat piece of strawberry. Stand or lay flat on plate.
  6. Drizzle with balsamic reduction.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.