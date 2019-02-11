Crews extinguish fire at northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters were on scene of an apartment fire in northeast Oklahoma City Monday.

Crews responded to the Links Apartments near NE 122nd and Broadway just before 1:45 p.m.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters reported seeing visible smoke from the street upon arrival.

Just after 2 p.m., the fire was reported to be knocked down.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.