Crews extinguish fire at northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex

Posted 2:11 pm, February 11, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters were on scene of an apartment fire in northeast Oklahoma City Monday.

Crews responded to the Links Apartments near NE 122nd and Broadway just before 1:45 p.m.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters reported seeing visible smoke from the street upon arrival.

Just after 2 p.m., the fire was reported to be knocked down.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.