Crews extinguish fire at northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters were on scene of an apartment fire in northeast Oklahoma City Monday.
Crews responded to the Links Apartments near NE 122nd and Broadway just before 1:45 p.m.
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters reported seeing visible smoke from the street upon arrival.
Just after 2 p.m., the fire was reported to be knocked down.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
