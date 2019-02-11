× Double Triple-Doubles Help Thunder Beat Blazers

Both Russell Westbrook and Paul George had triple-doubles and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a short roster to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-111 on Monday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

George had 47 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, the final one on a three-pointer by Westbrook, and Westbrook broke Wilt Chamberlain’s NBA record with his 10th straight triple-double, with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Oklahoma City was playing without Jerami Grant, who was out with an ankle injury, and Dennis Schroder, who was attending to a personal matter.

In their absence, Deonte Burton and Raymond Felton stepped up.

Burton had 18 points and made three 3-pointers, while Felton had 15 points, all in the first half and made three 3-pointers as well.

OKC hit 16 three-pointers as a team, with George making half of them, and shot 48 percent overall from the field.

The Thunder built a 20-point lead in the second quarter, then after the Blazers trimmed the lead to five by the end of the third quarter, regained control of the game to win for the 11th time in the last 12 games.

The Thunder improved to 37-19 overall and will visit New Orleans on Thursday night at 7:00 pm for the final game before the NBA All-Star Break.