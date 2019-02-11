Elementary students get chance to show off art at local gallery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY-- Nearly 200 artworks were put on display Sunday at the Individual Artists of Oklahoma gallery, but they weren’t just any pieces of art.

“It’s really fun to watch the kids come alive when they see their artwork on the walls for the first time,” said Peter Dolese, Arts Council Oklahoma City.

All of the artwork was done by local elementary students, with a chance to see their art in a real gallery.

Kids like Sophia, who said she uses art as an outlet.

“You can express how you feel with it and once you do it, it just lets all your anger out,” Sophia said.

Students involved take part in the Arts Council Oklahoma City's All Access Arts- Arts in Schools initiative. The group provides arts enrichment to under-served children across the metro through annual school programs.

“Our school has visual arts partly because of the Arts Council Oklahoma City and so that’s how we’ve been able to keep the arts,” said proud mom, Julia Kirt.

Many parents, friends and other family members showed up to support their little Picasso’s.

Around 4,000 kids are involved with the program, but to have the artwork fit in the gallery, they have a competition at the schools.

“Events like these really give them a moment to feel special with everything they’ve been doing up until this point,” said Jillian Coker, All Access Arts.

This was the second year that the Arts Council has held this event, with many students from last year returning with new artwork - and also some new faces.