Event aiming to give 1K girls free prom dresses, shoes and accessories 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Finding the right dress for prom can be tough – and expensive. But, thanks to an annual event, the burden of paying for the dress, shoes and more, is gone.

The 5th Annual Say Yes To The Prom Dress is back and quickly approaching!

Girls who register will receive a free dress, free shoes and free accessories, as well as a gift certificates for free hair/makeup by renowned Oklahoma City stylists!

The goal for this year is 1,000 dresses for 1,000 girls.

Even officials say the only requirement is that the girls must be registered in high school.

The event will be held Saturday, March 16 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ice Event Center, 1148 NE 36th St., in Oklahoma City.

Spots fill quickly, so click here if you’d like to register.