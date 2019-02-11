× Fall 2019: AMC theater set to open in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Plans are underway for an AMC theater to open in Norman later this year.

According to the Norman Transcript, property owner Ali Ghaniabadi says the former home of Robinson Crossing 6 at 1300 N Interstate Dr. is set to become an AMC theater.

“It’s been a test, let me say,” Ghaniabadi said. “But we’re excited to get that thing filled up and with a first-run theater, it’s going to be exciting.”

Ghaniabadi says the plan has been submitted to the city for a permit. The goal is to have the theater running by October or November.

The new theater will include luxury amenities like food and beverage service, according to Ghaniabadi, and renovations have already started.