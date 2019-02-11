‘Freezin’ for a Reason’: Take the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Folks across the state will be 'freezin' for a reason' this weekend as they take the plunge!

The "Polar Plunge" is a fundraising challenge that challenges individuals or groups to dive into a cold body of water in order to raise money for Special Olympics Oklahoma. Each participant collects pledges from family, friends and businesses in hopes of raising a lot of money for the Special Olympics.

A minimum of $75 in donations is required for an individual to be allowed to plunge and a liability waiver also needs to be signed by all plungers.

One of the plunges is taking place in Norman on Saturday at O'Connell's at 3 p.m. Registration is at 2 p.m.

Norman police will be on site to help with registration, and some officers will also be taking the plunge, too.

