‘Freezin’ for a Reason’: Take the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Oklahoma

Posted 8:21 am, February 11, 2019, by

NORMAN, Okla. - Folks across the state will be 'freezin' for a reason' this weekend as they take the plunge!

The "Polar Plunge" is a fundraising challenge that challenges individuals or groups to dive into a cold body of water in order to raise money for Special Olympics Oklahoma. Each participant collects pledges from family, friends and businesses in hopes of raising a lot of money for the Special Olympics.

A minimum of $75 in donations is required for an individual to be allowed to plunge and a liability waiver also needs to be signed by all plungers.

One of the plunges is taking place in Norman on Saturday at O'Connell's at 3 p.m. Registration is at 2 p.m.

Norman police will be on site to help with registration, and some officers will also be taking the plunge, too.

Click here for more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.