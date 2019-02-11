“I was literally about to go there,” Shooting at Del City Walmart rattles nerves in neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - Two officers are recovering after they were shot inside a Del City Walmart over the weekend. The person who fired at them was killed during the altercation.

Police say it started at around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart near SE 15th and Tinker Diagonal when an alleged shoplifter got caught by security.

"I was literally about to go there," said Emily Yannatone, who works nearby.

Yannatone had just left work and was going to stop at the store to get a few things, but decided to go home instead because it was late.

When she got home, she heard what had happened.

"I'm actually really glad I did because that was very shocking to me to hear that that had happened and so close to where I was working," she told News 4.

According to police, an alleged shoplifter inside Walmart was caught by security, and once Del City police showed up, some sort of shootout happened inside.

"Right now, it's currently under investigation. Right now, both officers are, and a one's an off-duty officer from another agency, and one's a Del City officer. He's been shot one time," said Major Ted Kleber with the Del City Police Department.

The officers were taken to the hospital to be treated, and both are expected to be OK.

Yannatone says she's thankful for officers who stepped up to protect the others inside the store.

"Trust your local law enforcement," she said.