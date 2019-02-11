Kyler Murray announces major decision about future in the NFL

NORMAN, Okla. – After winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Sooners to a semi-final playoff spot, former OU quarterback Kyler Murray says he has made a decision about his future.

On Monday, Murray tweeted that he is “committing to football.”

“Moving forward, I am firmly and fully committing my life and time to becoming an NFL quarterback. Football has been my love and passion my entire life. I was raised to play QB, and I very much look forward to dedicating 100% of myself to being the best QB possible and winning NFL championships. I have started an extensive training program to further prepare myself for upcoming NFL workouts and interviews. I eagerly await the opportunity to continue to prove the NFL decision makers that I am the franchise QB in this draft,” Murray wrote.

Last month, Murray declared for the NFL Draft with a simple tweet saying, “I have declared for the NFL Draft.”

At the time, many analysts were questioning how Murray would fare in the NFL, especially since he was already drafted as an MLB player.

Murray was picked ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the Major League Baseball Draft last summer and signed a $4.66 million signing bonus with the A’s.

Murray was supposed to report to spring training for the A’s on Friday.

Jeff Passan, a writer for ESPN, tweeted that Murray will have to return $1.29 million of his signing bonus money that he has already received, and he forfeits the remaining $3.16 million.

Passan says the A’s will put Murray on the restricted list and retain his rights, but they will not get another draft pick.

The NFL draft begins on April 25.