Man accused of recording ex-wife in her hotel room

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man is facing charges after he allegedly stalked his ex-wife and placed a camera inside her Oklahoma City hotel room.

Court documents show the man, 40-year-old Eric Edwards, is accused of tracking the woman all the way from southwest Oklahoma and used his military ID to gain access to the hotel.

According to court documents, the woman was staying one night at the Candlewood Suites when Edwards walked in carrying a baby, showed his military ID and told the clerk he wanted to surprise his wife.

The clerk checked his ID and gave him a key.

"It was there that he allegedly planted some type of video camera in the room and took video of this woman while she was there," said Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The woman had filed a protective order against him, but the nightmare didn't end there. She then realized how he knew where she went.

"She had located a tracking device on her vehicle which she turned into her local police department and made a report with them as well," said Morgan.

Police records show investigators were contacted by a witness who knows Edwards, and had seen video on the defendant's phone

A search warrant uncovered 16 videos taken from underneath the chair in the victim's hotel room at the Candelwood Suites.

News 4 reached out to the Candlewood Suites to learn more about their policy regarding giving hotel keys to people who aren't registered to a room. We have yet to hear back.