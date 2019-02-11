Man’s body found at Warr Acres apartment complex prompts homicide investigation

Posted 10:33 am, February 11, 2019

Warr Acres police

WARR ACRES, Okla. – A homicide investigation is underway following a homicide in Warr Acres last week.

On Feburary 8, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Warr Acres police responded to the Summer Place Apartments near NW 36th and MacArthur in reference to a person lying in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they found a man’s body, who appeared to have injuries consistent to a homicide.

The man has been identified as 36-year-old Eddie Betancourt.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and ask if you have any information, to call the Warr Acres Police Department at (405) 789-3329.

