Officials: Oklahoma man dies after being hit by forklift

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A tragic accident at a work site has claimed the life of an Oklahoma man.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, investigators were called to a unit rig location near County Rd. 910 and County Rd. 2420, just south of Thomas on an accident.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Timothy Fritz had just finished using a forklift at the site, and gave the controls over to another man.

As Fritz walked behind the forklift, the other driver began to back up and hit Fritz.

Sadly, Fritz died as a result of the impact.