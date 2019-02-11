Oklahoma City named one of ‘OpenTable’s Most Romantic Cities’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Valentine’s Day is just days away, and many couples are scrambling to plan out the perfect date or find that last-minute gift.

Although Oklahoma City may not seem like the perfect spot for Valentine’s Day, but it was recently named one of OpenTable’s ‘Most Romantic Cities.’

“From under the radar destinations like Birmingham, Alabama to cozy locales such as Carmel, California, this year’s standout cities feature restaurants that know how to set the table for romance – and diners that celebrate their relationships at them,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “These romantic dining destinations inspire couples with delicious, intimate moments on Valentine’s Day or any day.”

OpenTable calculated the most romantic spots by figuring out the percentage of restaurants that are rated as ‘romantic,’ the percentage of tables seated for two and the percentage of people who dined out for Valentine’s Day in 2018.

In alphabetical order, the 25 Most Romantic Cities in America are as follows:

Baton Rouge, LA

Birmingham, AL

Boise, Idaho

Carmel, CA

Cincinnati, Ohio

Des Moines, Iowa

Grand Rapids, MI

Greensboro, NC

Greenville, SC

Jacksonville, FL

Kansas City, KS

Key West, FL

Knoxville, TN

Louisville, KY

Madison, WI

Memphis, TN

New York City, NY

Oklahoma City, OK

Omaha, NE

Providence, RI

Reno, NV

Salt Lake City, Utah

Sedona, AZ

Tulsa, OK

Virginia Beach, VA.