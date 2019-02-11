× Pentatonix announces Tulsa tour stop

TULSA, Okla. – A three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling group has announced a tour stop set for Oklahoma!

Pentatonix’s World Tour is coming to the BOK Center in Tulsa on May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Emmy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling recording artist Rachel Platten will join as a special guest.

Tickets start at $32.50 and go on sale February 15 at 12 p.m.

