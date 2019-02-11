Pentatonix announces Tulsa tour stop

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 18: (L-R) Matt Sallee, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix perform onstage at The Beacon Theatre on December 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. – A three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling group has announced a tour stop set for Oklahoma!

Pentatonix’s World Tour is coming to the BOK Center in Tulsa on May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Emmy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling recording artist Rachel Platten will join as a special guest.

Tickets start at $32.50 and go on sale February 15 at 12 p.m.

