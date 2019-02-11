× Police: Assault call leads to woman’s arrest, discovery of children living in filthy house

OKLAHOMA CITY – A call for an assault led to the discovery of a filthy home two children were living in, police say.

On February 8, just after 11:30 a.m., police responded to a home in southwest Oklahoma City for an assault call.

When police arrived, a 12-year-old boy told police he had been hit in the face and arm with a broken plastic hanger allegedly by Versina Lottie, 45.

According to a police report, the boy was bleeding from his mouth and there was a mark on his arm. There was also a 9-year-old child at the home.

Lottie, who is not the children’s mother, was arrested on a complaint of child abuse.

Officials say it was “cold inside the home” and they found two portable heaters for the four-bedroom house. A griddle-type stove was also turned on and being used as warmth, the report states.

A further investigation of the home revealed old dog pads on the living room floor “that contained urine and feces mixed with dog food spread across the floor.”

The kitchen sink was filled with dirty dishes and old dishwater, the police report states, adding that the trash was overflowing and the fridge was filled with expired food.

The report states Lottie told police the children’s mother took some of the money they were supposed to use to another country where she is allegedly still at due to running out money.