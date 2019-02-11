× Sooners Fall at Baylor for Fifth Straight Loss

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team lost its fifth straight game, losing at Baylor 59-53 on Monday night at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Oklahoma was tied at 31 at halftime with the Bears, then fell behind by nine in the second half before rallying to take the lead with about five minutes to play on a basket by Kristian Doolittle.

Baylor closed the game on a 9-2 run, and got a putback from Freddie Gillespie in the final minute to extend the lead to four and help clinch the win.

OU shot just 39 percent from the field and was 3-for-16 from three-point range.

Baylor hit 10 three-pointers to complete a season sweep of the Sooners.

Oklahoma fell to 15-10 overall, 3-9 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners visit TCU this Saturday at 11:00 am.