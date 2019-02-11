Suspect identified in Del City Walmart shootout with police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - A shoplifting shootout has taken place inside a Del City Walmart.

Police said 25 year-old Gabriel Carter tried to shoplift and shot two officers before they shot and killed him.

Police said Carter was trying to steal a small handheld tool from Walmart. But, once he was caught, things turned scary really quickly.

“Something so simple as a shoplifting turned into a deadly encounter for our officers,” said Captain Bradley Rule with Del City police.

And, Carter has a criminal history. He had a felony warrant out for violation of a deferred sentence.

Once Del City police got to the Walmart, Carter resisted the arrest - but the security officer, an off duty Amber police officer, helped take him into custody.

Until, Carter grabbed a small semi-automatic pistol and shot at the officers.

“He had a holster in his waistband,” Rule said. “He also had another fully-loaded magazine in his front pocket.”

The Del City officer quickly shot back.

The security guard was hit in the stomach and arm, and the Del City officer was shot in the leg.

But, Carter died at the scene.

“The room that this occurred in is very small,” Rule said. “He was still actively in possession of his firearm. He had fired a shot within a millisecond of when our officer fired. This individual was effectively fighting three people at one time."

News 4 is told the security officer, identified as 51-year-old Marvin Asche, is not feeling well but is expected to be okay.

“It just goes to show we have no idea, walking into these things, whether it's a shoplifting call, a domestic or a simple traffic stop, what somebody else intentions are,” Rule said.

The Del City officer was treated and released from the hospital. He's on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

