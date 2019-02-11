× Woman arrested after Oklahoma City victim dies from gunshot wound

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman has been arrested for murder following the death of a shooting victim at a local hospital.

On Sunday night, Oklahoma City police were called to the 1900 block of Minnie Ln. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Initially when officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to find a victim or a shooter.

Minutes later, officials with St. Anthony’s Hospital called 911 to report that a gunshot victim had just arrived at the emergency room.

The victim, who was identified as 39-year-old Matt Bowens, was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say a woman who was waiting with the victim at the hospital was taken to the police department for questioning. The woman, who was identified as 29-year-old Erika Schwengels, was arrested on a complaint of felony murder.

Authorities say that it appears as though Schwengels and Bowens were involved in illegal activity at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.