× 7 transported to hospital after city bus wreck in Downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA officials say seven people have been transported to the hospital after an accident involving a city bus in Downtown Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called to the scene of NW 6th and Broadway just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after a car and an EMBARK bus were T-boned at the intersection.

It is unclear what the cause of this accident is at this time.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

This is a developing story.