Attorney general calling on FTC to strengthen identity theft rules

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma state leader is urging officials to strengthen current identity theft rules to protect consumers.

Attorney General Mike Hunter, along with 30 other attorneys general, sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission, urging them to change their rules so they can adapt to the modern technology.

“Advances in technology are allowing con-artists to come up with more sophisticated schemes,” Attorney General Hunter said. “The FTC needs to modernize its rules to stay ahead of the game. Our suggested changes will better protect consumers from identity theft. My fellow attorneys general and I recommend the FTC act without delay to implement updated rules to combat this widespread crime that continues to cause serious harm to individuals, businesses and the economy.”

The attorneys general recommended rules that provide more notifications to cardholders when companies receive a request for an address change. Also, they want to eliminate knowledge-based authentication security questions and replace it with multi-factor authentication.