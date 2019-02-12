Broken scaffolding traps workers several stories up on NW OKC hotel

Posted 6:43 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:28PM, February 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two workers were rescued by Oklahoma City Fire after getting trapped on the side of a Northwest Oklahoma City hotel Tuesday evening because their equipment malfunctioned.

Fire crews were called to the hotel near NW Expressway and Independence just after 6:00 p.m. when the scaffolding broke.

When firefighters arrived they found two adult males who were hanging from their safety harnesses and scaffolding.

These two adult males were painters who were working near the 12th floor of the structure when one end of the scaffolding suddenly dropped.

Crews then made their way through the building to the 12th floor and was able to bust out two large windows near the victims.  The victims were brought to safety one after another, limiting the risk of injury from falling glass.

Officials say there were no injuries to either victim or our firefighters during this incident.

