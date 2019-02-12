Caddo County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of burglaries

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect involved in a string of burglaries.

According to officials, the suspect checked on the doors of vehicles in the Squaretop area Monday morning, and if they were open, would take items inside.

The sheriff’s office says some of the items missing include a 32″ Vizio TV, a shotgun and a car stereo.

The suspect is also accused of stealing gas from Johnna’s County Store on Squaretop Road.

Video surveillance shows the alleged suspect driving a white car, believed to be a Pontiac Grand Prix or Bonneville, pull up to the pump. A witness said they thought the tag on the vehicle was a Comanche Nation Tribal Tag.

The suspect then left the area and went to the Sayler’s Lake area of Caddo County where someone found the suspect trying to get into their vehicle. That person tried to hold the suspect on scene, but the suspect drove away in the white car.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at (405)247-5700.