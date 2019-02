× Chase in Midwest City ends in crash

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A chase through Midwest City ended in a crash overnight.

It began at around 1 a.m. Tuesday when police were trying to pull over a suspected DUI driver near Reno and Douglas.

The person took off instead and ended up crashing into a fire hydrant while trying to make a turn near NE 10th and Post.

There were no reports of any injuries.

It is unknown at this time what charges the driver may face.