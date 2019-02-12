Death of malnourished horse prompts animal cruelty investigation in Tulsa County 

SKIATOOK, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa County are investigating an animal cruelty case after several malnourished horses were found on a property.

On February 9, Skiatook police were called to the area near 126th Street North and North Lewis Avenue after someone spotted a horse in a pond.

Two officers pulled the horse from the icy pond and tried to keep it warm by covering it with blankets and hay. It is believed the horse was trying to get a drink of water when it fell in.

A veterinarian responded to the property to check the horse out, but the animal had to be put down.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, there was no fat on the horse and the animal’s muscles were deteriorating.

A search of the property revealed there were several other malnourished horses and no food was in sight. FOX 23 reports deputies also found a horse carcass on the property.

Officials say this isn’t the first issue they’ve had with the property owner.

“There has been some contact with deputies, some investigation and instruction in the past, from what I understand,” said Deputy Justin Green with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. “The owner has taken minimal steps to get the animals up to a condition where it wouldn’t meet the cruelty standards.”

FOX 23 says an investigator working the case says he has warned the woman at least 10 times since 2015 about taking care of the animals.

The horses will remain in the woman’s care until she is formally charged.