Deer Creek announces plans to redistrict elementary school boundaries

EDMOND, Okla. – While many Oklahoma City families are voicing their concerns about school changes, another local school district announced that it will also be redistricting some elementary schools.

On Tuesday, officials with the Deer Creek Public School District told parents that it will be redistricting the elementary boundaries for next school year.

Authorities say there is an “imbalance” regarding elementary school enrollment.

“We currently have several elementary sites who are at capacity with overcrowding issues. Other elementary sites have more room for growth,” a statement by the school district read.

Currently, school leaders are looking at two different redistricting plans.

When comparing the two maps, it looks like the main difference between the plans is the line that divides Deer Creek Elementary School and Grove Valley Elementary School.

The district is hosting two forums for parents to voice their concerns and learn more about the plans.

Feb. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Coffee Creek Baptist Church, 1650 Coffee Creek Rd. in Edmond

Feb. 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Church of the Servant, 14343 N MacArthur in Oklahoma City.