Dive team searching after car reportedly found in Oklahoma City lake

Posted 5:05 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:30PM, February 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – A dive team was called to an Oklahoma City lake after witnesses reported seeing a car in the water.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the dive team with the Oklahoma City Fire Department was called to Lake Stanley Draper following reports of a car in the water.

911 Operators received information from a fisherman that he located an object in the lake with the sonar on his boat.  He believes this may be a vehicle.

The Dive Team entered the water and searched the vehicle, confirming the vehicle was unoccupied.

Divers were able to attach a chain and winch cable to the vehicle and it was removed from the water with the assistance of a wrecker.

Authorities say no injuries to civilians or firefighters on this incident.

