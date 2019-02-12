× Firefighters put out fire at condo in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews were able to get a blaze at a condominium under control on Tuesday morning.

Officials say a man called the fire department around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday and told dispatchers that his living room was on fire.

More than 12 unites were sent to the scene near N.W. 23rd and Council.

When firefighters arrived, the two-story condo was engulfed in flames, which had spread into an attic.

Fire crews were forced to defensively fight the blaze, but everyone was able to get out safely.

Fortunately, crews were able to get the fire under control.