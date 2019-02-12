× Get ready! Girl Scout cookie season kicks off this Friday at businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY – The next time you head to the store, you might notice a few boxes of cookies calling your name.

The Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma say it is that time of the year again!

Beginning Feb. 15, Girl Scouts will be in front of your favorite businesses around town to sell as many cookies as possible.

Girl Scouts will be selling Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils, Tagalongs, S’mores, Do-si-dos, Savannah Smiles and gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies.

“Selling Girl Scout Cookies teaches girls to set goals, make decisions, manage their money, learn how to speak with their customers and the right, and wrong, ways to handle things,” said Katelyn Kelly, marketing and communications specialist for Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma. “These skills are essential to leadership and success for them now, and in the future.”

The sale runs through Sunday, March 24.