“It was arson for sure,” Woman’s Oklahoma home of 25 years lost in fire

BURNS FLAT, Okla. - A mother was in California, helping her daughter with her newborn grandchild - when she got a call that her Oklahoma home of 25 years was completely lost in a fire.

“I get a phone call from the neighbors, saying, 'Hey your house is on fire.' I'm like 'Really? Don’t tell me that,'” said Diana Clevinger.

Diana flew back to Oklahoma and found her home of 25 years in Burns Flat in ashes.

“As soon as the carport went up, it went into the attic then it went through the whole house," said Diana’s daughter, Sarah Clevinger.

The three women moved shovels of ash and soot. They found childhood memories lost - but some survived the flames.

“We saw my mom's wedding album sitting on top of the piano that was also somehow standing,” Sarah said.

A family bible was also found on the same piano.

Devastation is everywhere. But, Sarah’s child’s ultrasound pictures got wet but survived, and Diana’s wedding diamond was salvaged in the bedroom.

“It was arson for sure. That’s all they can really tell us. How intentional is was we don’t know,” Sarah said.

Sarah said a neighbor down the street saw a suspicious car around their house shortly before the blaze began.

We talked to Burns Flat fire officials. They said the cause is still under investigation.

“We weren’t hurting anyone. We didn’t have any enemies that we knew of. They said, unless somebody comes forward, there is no way they can really find out what happened,” Diana said.

If you have any information at all, you are urged to call the Burns Flat police.