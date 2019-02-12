Man accused of trying to assault neighbor with piece of rebar after breaking into her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into his neighbor's home, ransacking it and trying to assault her with a piece of rebar. It happened on Monday at a home near S.E. 164th and Midwest Boulevard.

“I could hardly even get words out, because I almost killed a man,” a woman, who didn’t want to be identified, told News 4.

She said the frightening situation all started when she went home to find her front door wide open. So, she cautiously entered the house, pistol in hand.

"I come in, and it was dark in the home, and I head to my room and I see something very large going through my closet,” she said.

At first, she thought it might be a coyote.

Turns out, it was her neighbor, 38-year-old Jesse Dewberry.

"After I got him out of the house, he kind of, I have rebar set up outside where I was going to build something with it. It was like a five foot stick of rebar, three quarter inch, and he lunged at me and he said "I'll kill you, just like I killed X and O that lives across the street,”’ she said.

According to a police report, once officers arrived, Dewberry told them he was in her home to get a Dr. Pepper.

Dewberry’s father, who lives nearby, also spoke with police and told them he believes his son was on meth at the time of the incident and said that’s usually how he acts when he’s high.

"You could tell, in his face, he didn't have a clue who I was or just whatever, he didn't have a clue,” the victim said.

She said the main reason she chose to press charges is because she hopes it was the wake up call Dewberry needed and that he can get some help.

Dewberry was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on assault and battery with a deadly weapon, burglary II and destruction of property charges.