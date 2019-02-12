× Medical marijuana sales in Oklahoma top $4.3 million in January

OKLAHOMA CITY – Numbers from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show medical marijuana sales topped over $4 million in January, a four-fold increase from the previous month.

The agency released figures on Tuesday that show the 7 percent tax on medical marijuana sales generated $305,265 in January. That figure doesn’t include the standard sales tax that varies from city to city that is also being assessed on medical pot sales.

Oklahoma voters approved a medical marijuana state question in June, and the industry has taken off quickly. Nearly 44,000 Oklahoma patients, 950 dispensaries and 1,600 growers have been licensed since August.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority also has generated more than $13 million in licensing fees.