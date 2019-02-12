Metro condo fire leaves multiple families displaced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A fire at an Oklahoma City condo has left several families without a home.

It took more than a dozen crews to get the flames under control about noon Tuesday at the complex near Northwest 23rd and Council.

Fire crews told News 4 there was a family of five, three kids and two adults inside one of the units that caught fire.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

But, News 4 spoke with one of their neighbors, who was still in shock.

“It's a mess,” said Richard Perez, a resident. “I won't be able to stay here.”

Perez lost nearly everything inside of his condo.

“My whole upstairs is destroyed,” said Perez. “My clothes, my bed, everything. It’s mostly from them trying to get the fire out. It didn`t catch on fire or nothing, but all of the stuff fell on the bed, off the wall, water everywhere, water all over my clothes.”

He said his landlord called him while he was at work and told him the news.

“He said it's bad,” said Perez. “It's pretty bad. I need to come home.”

And there was still a lot of smoke coming from the building when he got there.

“Oh my gosh, first time anything like this has ever happened to me,” said Perez. “I mean, Jesus. I couldn`t believe it.”

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a family with three kids believe the fire started in their condo by their couch.

The kids alerted the parents, and the smoke detector also went off saving their lives.

“We`re thankful that all of them were ok,” said Benny Fulkerson, Oklahoma City Fire Department. “They did say that the smoke alarm woke them up, so that is something we always want to hear.”

Perez says that was his biggest concern, the family next door.

“Thank God those kids are ok,” said Perez. “I mean, wow. I feel sorry for them. Look at their place. It`s gone.”

The Fire Department is still working to figure out what caused the fire.

And the Red Cross is helping the families who lost everything.

Perez says it's comforting seeing the community come together in a time of need.

“It makes me feel a little bit better because it's pretty bad,” said Perez.

The Fire Department says this fire could have ended differently if the family didn't have a working smoke detector.

They will install them for free, if you need one. Just call your local station.