NE Oklahoma golf course closes permanently after 21 years due to “golf business decline”

BIXBY, Okla. – A golf course in northeast Oklahoma has permanently closed its doors after nearly two decades in business, citing a decline in the golf business.

White Hawk Golf Club near 151st and Yale in Bixby says they closed their doors after 21 years in business.

The club says a decline in the golf business played in a role in the closure.

“After a 20 year corporate lease and 1 year of private ownership, White Hawk Golf Club will be closed effective immediately as a result of the 15+ years in golf business decline. The golf club will not reopen for the 2019 golf season. We want to thank all of the loyal community supporters and club members for a valiant effort in an attempt to save a course, which has lost money for several years. We wish everyone the best, and please continue to get out and play the game of golf to preserve the history and allow the future to enjoy the sport we all love. Thank you, WHGC Team”

People who live on the golf course told FOX 23 they worry about their property values now that the club is closed. Other homeowners say they hope the area will develop into a neighborhood.