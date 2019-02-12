× Need flowers for Valentine’s Day? Help the homeless and get a beautiful bouquet

OKLAHOMA CITY – Valentine’s Day is just two days away, and one local organization says you can help others while getting your special someone a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

The Curbside Chronicle is creating flower bouquets that will be made and sold by vendors who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness.

Each Valentine’s Day, Curbside vendors are trained and paid to build bouquets of flowers, which they are then able to sell.

“For customers, it’s a quick, easy way to support someone working their way out of homelessness while getting a beautiful product in exchange,” said Ranya O’Connor, director of The Curbside Chronicle. “For vendors, it’s an additional training and employment opportunity.”

Individuals wearing green Curbside Chronicle vests will sell a limited number of the small bouquets on sidewalks and intersections throughout Oklahoma City on Feb. 13 through Feb. 16.

All of the proceeds from the bouquets sold will go directly to the person who is working their way out of homelessness.

Also, the Curbside Chronicle will have pop-up booths located at DNA Galleries in the Plaza District, Leadership Square and Stella Nova. All proceeds from the booth purchases will support the program.

Flowers can be pre-ordered at www.CurbsideFlowers.org before Feb. 11 and picked-up at one of their pop-up booths.

“These flowers are both a symbol of love to your significant other, and can also demonstrate that you care about people in our community who are without a home,” said O’Connor. “You can make your gifts extra special this Valentine’s Day by giving the gift of empowerment to someone in Oklahoma City who is working to make their situation better.”