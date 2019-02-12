× Oklahoma measure aims to regulate drone use over private property

OKLAHOMA CITY- Oklahoma lawmakers are discussing proposed legislation to regulate the flying of drones over private property in rural areas.

The legislative measure would forbid the flying of unmanned aircraft over rural properties unless the pilot is employed by the state or federal government, law enforcement, utility, oil and gas companies or is part of a commercial operation authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration.

News agency CNHI News reports that a private landowner could also give a drone operator written approval.

State Sen. Casey Murdock sponsored the measure, which he says would govern drones flying at 400 feet or lower in rural areas. He says it would not protect Oklahomans living in municipalities.

Perpetrators could face up to a year in prison.

The chances of the bill becoming law are unclear.