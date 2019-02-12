Oklahoma organization receives donation to help improve children’s eyesight

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma organization that works to improve children’s eyesight is reaching a major milestone, thanks to a generous donation.

On Tuesday, the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma donated $50,000 to Vizavance.

For over 30 years, the organizations have worked together to provide vision screenings to 4.5 million children.

“Today’s donation is the culmination of a long-standing partnership with the Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma” Vizavance President and CEO Dianna Bonfiglio said. “Without the Partners in Prevention program the vision screenings we provide to children each year across Oklahoma would not be possible.

The latest donation brings the total amount of donations to $4 million.