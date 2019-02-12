Oklahoma town named finalist for redevelopment grant awarded by TV show 

DURANT, Okla. – A town in southeastern Oklahoma is in the running for a makeover!

Durant has been named one of the finalists in the streaming reality show “Small Business Revolution” that would renovate its downtown.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning by hosts Amanda Brickman and Ty Pennington.

“Typically, we have five, and we could just not narrow it down to five,” SBR co-host Amanda Brinkman said. “So there are six towns moving on this year to the public vote.”

Durant is now one of the top six finalists for Season 4 of “Small Business Revolution – Main Street.” The program is streamed on Hulu.

If the town of more than 42,000 wins, they will be featured on Season 4 of the show and win a $500,000 grant to go towards a downtown makeover.

Folks in Durant gathered at Opera House Coffee Shop Tuesday morning, eagerly waiting to hear the news.

“There was a lot of nervous energy in the room for a few minutes while we were watching the video,” Durant Main Street director Stephanie Gardner told KTEN. “Everyone was holding their breath for a few minutes until they got to our name, and it was just pure joy!”

The other finalists are:

Camas, WA

Cañon City, CO

Corsicana, TX

Searcy, AR

Washington, NC

You can vote once a day, and voting ends February 19.

If you’d like to help them win, click here.