× Oklahoma voters head to polls for municipal elections

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma voters around the state are heading to the polls for municipal elections.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as voters weigh in on candidates for mayor, city council and school boards as well as bonds for public services in towns and cities throughout the state. Some elections with more than two candidates may be decided during runoffs in April.

Oklahoma City voters will be voting in the OKC Council election for Wards 2, 5, 6 and 8. All voters in Wards 2, 5, 6, and 8 who were registered by the Jan. 18 deadline are eligible to vote in Tuesday’s primary election.

EMBARK bus and OKC Streetcar service are free on all routes Tuesday to help voters get to the polls.

Turnout is typically lower during elections that don’t have statewide offices such as governor or federal races. But sometimes voters are focused on an issue.

Click here to view the Oklahoma State Election Board’s online voter tool.