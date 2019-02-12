× Report: over 250 people, including Oklahomans, involved with Southern Baptist churches guilty of sex crimes

AUSTIN, Tx. – More than 250 people who worked or volunteered in Southern Baptist churches around the country have been charged with sex crimes, according to an investigation by the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News.

Since 1998, close to 380 Southern Baptist church leaders and volunteers have faced allegations of sexual misconduct, the newspapers found. That includes those who were convicted, successfully sued, and those who confessed or resigned.

More abusers worked in Texas than in any other state.

The Chronicle counted up more than 700 victims. Many victims were shunned by their churches and some were urged to forgive their abusers or to get abortions.

About 220 offenders have been convicted or took plea deals, and dozens of cases are pending.

Nearly 100 offenders are still held in prisons from coast to coast. Uncounted others cut deals and served no time. More than 100 are registered sex offenders.

Some still work in Southern Baptist churches today.

The investigation reveals that:

At least 35 church pastors, employees and volunteers who exhibited predatory behavior were still able to find jobs at churches during the past two decades. In some cases, church leaders apparently failed to alert law enforcement about complaints or to warn other congregations about allegations of misconduct.

Several past presidents and prominent leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention are among those criticized by victims for concealing or mishandling abuse complaints within their own churches or seminaries.

Some registered sex offenders returned to the pulpit. Others remain there, including a Houston preacher who sexually assaulted a teenager and now is the principal officer of a Houston nonprofit that works with student organizations, federal records show. Its name: Touching the Future Today Inc.

Many of the victims were adolescents who were molested, sent explicit photos or texts, exposed to pornography, photographed nude, or repeatedly raped by youth pastors. Some victims as young as 3 were molested or raped inside pastors’ studies and Sunday school classrooms. A few were adults — women and men who sought pastoral guidance and instead say they were seduced or sexually assaulted.

The Houston Chronicle compiled this list of records and information of church officials and volunteers convicted of sex abuse crimes.

10 Oklahoma men appear in the database.